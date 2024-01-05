Eni introduces gas into Tango FLNG

Eni has announced the introduction of gas into the Tango floating LNG (FLNG) facility moored in Congolese waters.

Gas introduction has been achieved in record time – only 12 months after the final investment decision. This is a key milestone for the Congo LNG project, which encompasses the adoption of new technologies and a strong synergy with existing producing assets. Following completion of the commissioning phase, Tango FLNG will produce its first LNG cargo by 1Q24, placing the Republic of Congo on the list of LNG-producing countries.

The Tango FLNG facility has a liquefaction capacity of about 1 billion m3/y and is moored alongside the Excalibur FSU, using an innovative configuration called ‘split mooring’, implemented here for the first time in a FLNG terminal.

Congo LNG will enhance the gas resources of the Marine XII permit and achieve approximately 4.5 billion m3/y of plateau gas liquefaction capacity through phased development and with a target of zero routine gas flaring. A second FLNG facility with a capacity of about 3.5 billion m3/y is currently under construction and will begin production in 2025. The entire volume of LNG produced will be marketed by Eni.