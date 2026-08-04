Golar LNG secures revolving credit facility

Golar LNG Ltd has announced the closing of a new US$600 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF further strengthens Golar’s balance sheet flexibility and facilitates for further floating LNG growth.

The RCF is secured by Golar’s investment in the MKII FLNG currently being converted in China to serve a 20-year contract with Southern Energy S.A. in Argentina.

The facility received strong backing from a consortium of banks including ABN AMRO, Citibank, Danske Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.