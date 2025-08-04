GAZ-SYSTEM starts dredging operations for FSRU

GAZ-SYSTEM has started dredging operations in the Gulf of Gdansk at the planned location of Poland's first FSRU terminal. This is one of the key stages preceding the jetty construction. The total worksite area will cover nearly 656 000 m2 of the basin.

These activities were preceded by the clearance of metallic objects from the seabed, followed by the dredging operations, which have been divided into four stages. The first stage involves increasing the seabed depth in the area where the jetty is going to be erected. Then, dredging will be continued in the immediate vicinity, up to the breakwater to be constructed by the Maritime Office in Gdynia. The two final stages will cover the southern and eastern parts of the offshore construction site.

“The commencement of the preparatory works at sea constitutes yet another important step in the implementation of the FSRU programme. Increasing the seabed depth in the area of the future terminal is not only a prerequisite for the safe manoeuvring and mooring of heavy vessels with large draught, but also a foundation for the efficient operation of all of the infrastructure. At GAZ-SYSTEM, we are consistently developing a network of gas pipelines that increases the capacity for gas imports by sea and significantly strengthens Poland's energy security,” said Slawomir Hinc, President of the Management Board of GAZ-SYSTEM.

Once dredging is completed, the mobilisation of vessels, equipment, and materials necessary for pile driving will start. The works must consider weather conditions and what is called the ‘environmentally-sensitive period’, i.e. the time of year when the natural environment in the area is particularly vulnerable to any disturbance, e.g. fish spawning period. The works will continue until next year.

Some of the spoil extracted during the dredging in the Gulf of Gdansk will be used to nourish the beach in Górki Zachodnie (at entrance no. 21) and the remainder will be disposed of in a dedicated area designated by the Maritime Office in Gdynia.

The FSRU vessel, currently under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea, will be permanently moored in the southern part of the Gulf of Gdansk, within the Port of Gdansk (in the vicinity of the Baltic Hub and the approach fairway). This infrastructure will be the second facility in Poland (after the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie) capable of receiving LNG delivered by sea.

The FSRU programme includes not only the construction of the jetty and offshore gas pipeline, but also expanding the Polish natural gas transmission system by nearly 250 km of new onshore pipelines. The commissioning of the new terminal is planned for the turn of 2027 and 2028.