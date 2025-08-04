BW LNG supports Brazil’s energy transition

BW LNG has participated in the inauguration of the Gás Natural Açu’s (GNA) II Thermoelectric Power Plant at the Port of Açu, Brazil – one of the largest LNG-to-power projects in Latin America. The ceremony was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the First Lady Janja da Silva, Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and Minister of Transport, Renan Filho. This marks the second time a president has flown over the FSRU BW Magna, following President Jair Bolsonaro’s attendance at the GNA I inauguration.

Since 1 July 2025, BW Magna has been delivering regasified LNG to support GNA II’s baseload commitment to the Brazilian power grid. Purpose-built for Latin America’s largest LNG-to-power development, BW Magna is operating under a 23-year charter with GNA. Together, GNA II and its sister project GNA I form the largest thermoelectric power complex in the region, with the combined capacity to supply more reliable energy to approximately 14 million homes.

At the ceremony, President Lula highlighted the importance of natural gas to grow the use of renewable energy around the world in a safe and secure manner.