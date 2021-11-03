Gasum to deliver LNG bunkering services to ARA area

Gasum is extending its services in the Antwerp, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam region by locating its bunkering vessel Kairos to the area. Previously Kairos has been operating flexibly in the North Sea and Baltic Sea and only arrived in the ARA area upon request.

The new location of Kairos enables Gasum to deliver bunkers of LNG to its clients in Northern Continental Europe whenever they have the need. Kairos is one of the largest LNG bunker supply vessels in the world.

“We are very happy to have Kairos in the ARA. Through this we are constantly present in the region and can better cater the needs of our old and new LNG customers in the maritime segment. By increasing the availability of LNG in the ARA area, we can accelerate the transition towards a cleaner maritime transport,” says Gasum’s Jacob Granqvist, Vice President Maritime.

This new development extends Gasum’s existing business area with the ability to serve new customers in the region and promotes Gasum’s objective to provide solutions for decarbonising the shipping industry.

LNG is one of the cleanest available marine fuels, and it is rapidly becoming the most commonly used alternative to traditional fuels. The use of LNG significantly improves local air quality as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20%, and it meets all the current and forthcoming regulations set out by the International Maritime Organisation and the EU. Furthermore, LNG is interchangeable with renewable liquefied biogas (LBG), which means that the two gases can be mixed. Using both LNG and LBG is one of the concrete actions that will take the shipping industry towards a low-carbon future.