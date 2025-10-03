EnerMech secures subsea pre-commissioning contract for Australian offshore development

EnerMech has been awarded a contract to deliver pre-commissioning and specialist services for a major offshore gas development located in the East Browse Basin, off the northwest coast of Australia.

The full scope of work, which will be carried out between October 2025 – April 2026, includes the provision of riser and umbilical services for the second phase of the project’s installation campaign. This involves complex operations such as flooding, top-up, and leak testing of flexible risers, as well as post-loadout and post-installation testing of dynamic umbilicals. The services will be executed across multiple locations including Malaysia and Australia, with offshore activities centred around a floating LNG (FLNG) facility.

The project will be delivered by EnerMech’s highly experienced local team, leveraging deep technical expertise and a strong operational footprint across Western Australia. The team is supported by a robust fleet of owned equipment and a proven track record in delivering similar scopes for major energy clients.

Winning this award reinforces the organisation’s reputation as a trusted partner in the pre-commissioning space, highlighting the value of early engagement, transparency and collaboration in delivering successful outcomes and confirms its proven ability to collaborate closely with clients in fast-moving environments.

EnerMech Chief Executive, Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., said: “Securing this contract is recognition of our standing as a company that delivers timely, high-quality work to support key energy projects off Australia. This is a significant gas development and our involvement in this crucial phase strengthens recognition of our expertise in the country’s LNG sector.

“Lower-carbon fuels are increasingly contributing to the overall energy mix and our specialist team in Australia is committed to supporting this evolution by deploying our market-leading procedures, methodologies and equipment to ensure successful delivery of this campaign.”

Jason Jeow, Vice President, Asia Pacific at EnerMech, added: “Contracts like this are awarded based on past and current performance and proven capability in this sector. EnerMech has a track record of bringing agile project management to meet dynamic mobilisation schedules, well established skills, expertise and methodologies and high-quality, well-maintained equipment, all of which underpin our commitment to getting things right first time to deliver projects on time, within budget, and most importantly doing it safely and without harm to the environment.”