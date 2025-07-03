Delfin Midstream enters agreement with Siemens Energy to reserve gas turbine manufacturing capacity

Delfin Midstream Inc. has entered into an agreement with Siemens Energy Inc. to reserve manufacturing capacity for four SGT-750 gas turbine mechanical drive packages. Delfin has also agreed to an early works programme with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Black & Veatch Inc. (B&V) to further detail FLNG vessel design specifications as basis for the lump-sum turn-key EPCI contract and to prepare both contractors for the execution of the project. The company’s activities are in support of a final investment decision (FID) anticipated in autumn 2025 for its leading US energy infrastructure project under development in Louisiana and offshore in the Gulf.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the development of Delfin’s critical energy infrastructure project. Following the successful issuance of the deepwater port license by MARAD, all workstreams are on schedule and the project is currently on track for FID in the autumn of 2025. By making this large investment to lock-in critical manufacturing capacity, we have secured our execution schedule with the anticipated delivery of our first FLNG vessel from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in 2029.”

Karim Amin, Siemens Energy Executive Board Member, added: “Siemens Energy is excited to support Delfin’s energy infrastructure project by providing the critical gas turbine mechanical drive packages the company needs as it moves towards delivering the first offshore LNG project in the US. The modular design, high power-to-weight ratio and ability to operate under diverse conditions make Siemens Energy gas turbines an innovative and ideal technology solution for this leading low emissions energy infrastructure project.”

The agreement with Siemens Energy reserves manufacturing capacity for four SGT-750 gas turbine mechanical drive packages which will be used to drive the mixed-refrigerant compressors for Delfin’s LNG liquefaction system. Delfin’s early works programme agreement with Samsung and B&V will further detail FLNG vessel #1 design specifications as basis for the lump-sum turn-key EPCI contract. This work will de-risk project execution and ensure both contractors are prepared for immediate project execution following a positive FID.