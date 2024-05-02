MOL and Gaz System enter into agreement for Gdansk FSRU project

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has signed a long-term time charter party (TCP) agreement, through its 100% subsidiary, for one FSRU with the Polish Gas Transmission System Operator, GAZ-SYSTEM S.A., the project developer and operator behind the future LNG terminal. The FSRU will be constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard and is expected to be completed in 2027, and thereafter will be managed by the MOL group.

The project involves the construction of a new floating LNG receiving terminal approximately 3 km offshore from the Polish port of Gdansk and the vessel will play a key role in the terminal as receiving and storage facility.

This will be the first FSRU to be deployed in Poland, which will contribute to the strategic strengthening of the country's energy security. The project is also of great interest to Europe, as it has been designated by the EU as a ‘Project of Common In-terest’, an infrastructure development project that contributes at a regional level.