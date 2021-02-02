AqualisBraemar supports new floating LNG terminal in Ghana

AqualisBraemar’s ports & harbour unit has successfully completed its two-year involvement with the development of Sub-Saharan Africa’s first floating LNG import terminal.

The LNG terminal, located in Ghana, recently received an FRU that will shortly enable it to offer services to LNG carriers.

Tema LNG Terminal Company (TLTC), established by Helios Investment Partners in November 2017 to develop, construct, and operate the Tema LNG facility at the Port of Tema, recently took delivery of the FRU, built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding.

Once operational, the FRU will allow the Tema LNG facility to receive, regasify, store and deliver approximately 1.7 million tpy of LNG – equivalent to 30% of Ghana’s general capacity.

AqualisBraemar’s specialist ports & harbour has been involved in marine design consultancy support throughout the project, including various mooring designs for FRU, FSU, LNGCs and ship manoeuvring simulations. AqualisBraemar worked for Gasfin Development and also worked alongside civil consultancy firm AECOM.

AqualisBraemar’s master mariners and naval architects were involved in the project from the conception to the execution stages, helping clients navigate various challenges by providing creative and optimum solutions

“We are proud and happy to be involved in the development of this ground breaking, cost-effective LNG solution, which will provide energy to millions of Ghanaians. We are very thankful to Gasfin Development and AECOM for enabling us to share this exciting journey with them,” says Sanjeev Reddy, Technical Manager, ports & harbours.

AqualisBraemar’s ports and harbours team specialises in providing marine studies, including technical due diligence, to assist in the development of new and existing port projects. A key offering is engineering studies for terminal modifications, port expansions and greenfield port developments.

Associated marine services include vessel manoeuvring simulations, navigation risk assessments, vessel movement and route simulations, anchor drag/dropped object modelling, grounding and allision risk analyses, dynamic mooring analyses, as well as port capacity and utilisation studies to reduce operating costs in both port and offshore environments.

Further, as part of a separate assignment, AqualisBraemar LOC’s subsidiary company LOC has provided marine warranty services for the Tema LNG Terminal.