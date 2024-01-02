Seatrium delivers first FSRU project to New Fortress Energy

Seatrium Limited has successfully delivered a FSRU, Energos Celsius, to New Fortress Energy (NFE), one of the world’s leading LNG project developers. Energos Celsius is owned by Energos Infrastructure, a global marine infrastructure platform backed by Apollo funds and NFE, and the vessel is on long-term charter to NFE in Brazil.

The FSRU was completed safely, on time and within budget, and has departed the Seatrium shipyard for Brazil. It will subsequently be deployed at NFE’s completed LNG terminal in Barcarena, Pará state, Brazil.

Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Oil & Gas (Americas), Seatrium, said: “We would like to express our appreciation to New Fortress Energy for their trust and confidence in our commitment and capabilities as well as for the strong teamwork throughout the duration of the project. We are proud to successfully deliver the FSRU to New Fortress Energy and look forward to partnering with them on more projects. This project marks Seatrium’s fourth FSRU project for Brazil and it demonstrates our commitment and reliability in supporting the development and growth of the country’s oil and gas industry.”

FSRU Energos Celsius will have a nominal regasification capacity of 750 million ft3/d, up to a maximum capacity of 1000 million ft3/d. FSRU Energos Celsius is a critical part of NFE’s LNG terminal development at Barcarena, which includes a long-term gas contract to supply Norsk Hydro at the Alunorte alumina refinery, a 630 MW gas-to-power project under construction by NFE, and further power and fuel expansion projects in the region. This LNG import terminal will be the first LNG import facility in the state of Pará and the Northern region of Brazil.