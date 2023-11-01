MISC partners with Pengerang LNG for LNG FSU project

MISC Berhad (MISC) has entered into a binding heads of agreement (HOA) with Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn. Bhd (PLNG2SB), a subsidiary of PETRONAS Gas Berhad (PGB), for the supply, operation, and maintenance of an LNG FSU intended to be deployed at the PETRONAS LNG regasification terminal Pengerang (RGTP) in Johor, Malaysia.

This project is a continuation of the collaboration between MISC and PGB in 2012 that brought about the successful deployment of FSU Tenaga Satu and FSU Tenaga Empat at the LNG regasification terminal Sungai Udang, Melaka.

At the core of this latest partnership is the conversion of MISC’s LNG carrier, Puteri Delima Satu, into an FSU dedicated to this project. The FSU is designed to receive shore power to reduce emissions while improving operational efficiency and is set to become commercially operational by 2Q25 under a 20-year contract term, with provisions for extension based on mutual agreement.

Hazrin Hasan, MISC’s Vice President of Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS), said: “This partnership represents more than just a new chapter in our collaboration; it embodies the essence of progress and shared commitment between the two parties. By repurposing and redeploying our existing assets and drawing on our experience from operating FSU Tenaga Satu and FSU Tenaga Empat, we are not only creating a revenue-generating opportunity but also driving better shareholder returns. We thank PGB and PLNG2SB for their trust and we remain committed together with PETRONAS in supporting the national agenda for energy transition in Malaysia.”

Signing the HOA on behalf of MISC was Hazrin Hasan, while PLNG2SB was represented by its CEO, Hisham Bin Maaulot. The signing ceremony was witnessed by MISC Vice President of Finance, YM Raja Azlan Shah Raja Azwa, and PGB Managing Director and CEO, Abdul Aziz Othman.