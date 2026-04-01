Excelerate Energy names new FSRU

Excelerate Energy, Inc. has announced the official naming of its newest FSRU, Excelerate Acadia, during a naming ceremony at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

The ceremony highlights Excelerate Energy’s long standing engagement with leading global shipbuilders and marks the first Excelerate FSRU constructed at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. The event brought together company leadership, shipyard representatives, and invited guests to celebrate the vessel’s formal christening.

“This naming ceremony marks an important milestone for Excelerate and reflects the care and discipline our teams bring to building and operating critical energy infrastructure,” said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate Energy. “We appreciate the strong partnership with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and the many people who contributed to delivering a high quality asset that will serve customers with the highest levels of safety and reliability.”

The vessel was officially named by Deborah Byers, member of Excelerate Energy’s board of directors and godmother of Excelerate Acadia, who performed the ceremonial name giving and champagne bottle breaking in accordance with maritime tradition.

Designed to support long term LNG import and regasification operations, Excelerate Acadia represents Excelerate Energy’s continued investment in purpose built FSRUs. The vessel features a modern design incorporating advanced efficiency and safety features, supported by redundant systems to ensure reliable performance.

“On behalf of the Board, I’m proud to mark this milestone and recognise the teamwork required to bring a complex asset to life,” said Byers. “Today’s naming ceremony reflects strong stewardship, strong partnerships, and a continued focus on safety and performance.”