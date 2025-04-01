Viva Energy seeks expressions of interest for FSRU supply

Viva Energy has engaged Poten & Partners to secure an FSRU for its proposed LNG terminal in Geelong, Australia.

Poten & Partners is casting a wide net, seeking expressions of interest from the global maritime industry to supply an existing FSRU or retrofit an LNG carrier into an FSRU for the terminal.

The new terminal demands a vessel with a substantial capacity between 160 000 – 180 000 m3 of gas, capable of delivering up to 750 million ft3/d of gas.

Viva Energy, a leading Australian energy company with a history spanning more than 120 years, is awaiting regulatory approval for its plans to construct the LNG terminal adjacent to its oil refinery in Geelong.

An environmental impact assessment from the Victorian State Government is anticipated in April 2025, setting the stage for Viva Energy to make a final investment decision (FID) by the end of 2025.

If greenlit, the terminal is slated to commence operations in 2028 – in time to address the gas shortfall forecast for Australia’s south-east coast.

The company confirmed negotiations with potential capacity holders are well advanced.