LNG Industry Spotlight with BASF and Shell

LNG Industry's Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, was recently joined by Tobias Eckardt and Peg Greene from BASF, and Harold Boerrigter from Shell, to discuss BASF’s article in LNG Industry’s May issue.

Tobias is a Global Technology Manager for BASF, based out of Nienburg, Germany, which is one of BASF’s main adsorbent production sites. Peg is the Global Market Manager for BASF adsorption solutions for the natural gas and CO 2 treatment market, based out of New Jersey, US, BASF’s Catalysts Division headquarters. And Harold, who is the Technology Maturation and Deployment Lead for Shell’s Gas Processing Department based out of the Shell Technology Centre in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

This special Spotlight session recaps and expands on some of the ideas raised in BASF’s recent article entitled ‘Coming out of the Ice Age’. This article details a dual-purpose adsorbent technology for combined heavy hydrocarbon and water removal from lean feed gas in LNG to prevent cold box freezing. This article was written by Tobias Eckardt, Peg Greene, and Harold Boerrigter and published in LNG Industry’s May issue.

