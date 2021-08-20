LNG Industry Spotlight with Atlas Copco Gas and Process

LNG Industry's Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, recently had the pleasure of speaking with Tushar Patel, Global Head of Marketing and Business Development for Atlas Copco Gas and Process, to discuss his article in LNG Industry’s April issue.

Tushar has more than 25 years of global experience in various manufacturing industries, and has been part of Atlas Copco Group since 2005. His main responsibilities include global marketing and business development for custom engineered centrifugal compressors and turboexpanders.

This special Spotlight session reviews the technology detailed in Atlas Copco Gas and Process’s recent article entitled ‘How to create a masterpiece’. This article investigates how high-pressure boil-off gas compression can meet the LNG market’s need for reduced CAPEX and OPEX.

To read Tushar's article in full, simply head over to: https://bit.ly/3mODBpq.

Additionally, for further details on Atlas Copco Gas and Process, please visit: https://www.atlascopco.com/en-us/compressors/products/processairgasequipment/centrifgual-compressors/hpbog-compressor.