LNG Industry Spotlight with PPG Protective & Marine Coatings

LNG Industry’s Managing Editor, James Little, discusses PPG Protective & Marine Coatings’ recent article from the November 2021 issue of LNG Industry with the company’s Global Director - Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection, Richard Holliday.

The article, which appeared in the November 2021 issue of LNG Industry looks at a detailed test undertaken to compare epoxy passive fire protection products commonly specified for the protection of steel structures.

During this Spotlight session, Richard, an expert on fires, explosions and cryogenic spill testing standards, provides additional insight into the performance of passive fire protection coatings and the stringent regulations and testing standards necessary to protect steel structures in the hostile environments of hydrocarbon facilities such LNG plants.

To read PPG’s article in full, click here. And to register for a free trial subscription of LNG Industry, click here.

For more information about PPG Protective & Marine Coatings, click here.