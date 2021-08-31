SKK Migas approves plans for LNG carbon capture project

The shareholders of the Tangguh Production Sharing Contract Partners led by bp, the project operator, have announced that SKK Migas (Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities Republic of Indonesia) has approved the plan of development (POD) for Ubadari Field and Vorwata carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) at Tangguh LNG Project in Papua Barat, Indonesia. In this POD, the new development estimated a potential additional recovery of 1.3 trillion ft3 of gas, from both Ubadari and Vorwata field.

Ubadari field development is fast-tracked as a result of the successful appraisal programme and will be produced via Normally Unmanned Installations (NUI) connected to offshore pipeline to Tangguh facility. Meanwhile the Vorwata CCUS development will see an approximately 25 million t of CO 2 injected back to the Vorwata reservoir to eliminate carbon venting and provide incremental gas production through enhanced gas recovery (EGR). The CO 2 injection will remove up to 90% of the reservoir-associated CO 2 , currently representing nearly half of the Tangguh LNG emissions.

The front-end engineering and design (FEED) for Ubadari field development and Vorwata CCUS will start in mid-2022 subject to Tangguh Partners’ and further SKK Migas’ approval, with an estimated project start up in 2026 subsequent to a final investment decision.

Tangguh Partners will contribute to significantly reduce emission through the Tangguh Project, in line with the Indonesian government's effort to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitment under the Paris Agreement, while serving as a National Strategic Project by the Government of Indonesia.