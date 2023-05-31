Keep up-to-date with LNG2023

LNG2023 is the 20th edition of the world’s largest triennial LNG conference and exhibition, and the preeminent meeting of the international gas industry brings together senior industry leaders, government representatives, technical experts, and key stakeholders.

Up to 15 000 delegates and stakeholders from more than 85 countries will gather at LNG2023 in Vancouver, Canada, to discuss and showcase the latest industry advances, as well as opportunities to enhance global energy security while reducing emissions.

‘Fuelling a Secure Energy Future’

LNG2023 is a key platform for leading and facilitating the crucial discussion, collaboration and ambitious action required to achieve the global energy transition and economy-wide transformation necessary to meet decarbonisation targets.

The event themes of fuelling a more stable, cleaner, and more prosperous future for all will be covered in a programme featuring more than 250 international speakers.

Key conference speakers include:

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President & CEO, QatarEnergy, Qatar.

Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO, Petronas.

Octávio Simões, President & CEO, Tellurian.

Jack A. Fusco, President and CEO, Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Meg O’Neill, CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy Ltd.

Mike Lewis, CEO, Uniper.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes, the US.

Sarah Bairstow, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mexico Pacific Limited.

Madam Yalan Li, President International Gas Union.

Sessions that draw directly from the experience of LNG industry experts are a key part of the programme. There will be three different types of sessions featuring 150+ speakers from 30 countries, representing the industry’s leading organisations:

Paper Presentations will give LNG2023 delegates a chance to observe first-hand the development of cutting-edge projects globally, learn about best practices and see the latest innovations.

Forums will encourage more in-depth discussion on an important industry topic where there is a diversity of views. These will be interactive sessions allowing the audience to participate in the debate.

The Discovery Hub will be home to specialist papers selected by the LNG2023 Programme Committee as requiring in-depth discussion with a more selective audience around an interactive poster. It gives delegates and exhibition visitors an opportunity to explore over 40 posters on a wide variety of important topics sorted according to the six themes of LNG2023.

The Exhibition: the industry’s ultimate meeting place

Attendees can connect and do business with world-class exhibitors on the show floor. The Exhibition is a showcase of industry-leading suppliers, covering the entire spectrum of the LNG value chain, including producers, shipping, terminals, LNG technology, EPCs, and more.

The Canadian Gas Association (CGA), host of LNG2023, will showcase leading Canadian organisations in a dedicated industry pavilion.

Every three years, the industry converges at LNG2023 to do business and form new professional connections. Set in Vancouver, a city renowned for bringing people together, LNG2023 is set to be an unmissable event on the industry’s calendar.