NEW PODCAST EPISODE: Protecting what we value most: the case for centralised OT cybersecurity

Making a holistic security concept central to the design and operation of energy systems. Describing how technology and human know-how can work together to secure optimal protection of the things we value in oil and gas.

In this episode, Elizabeth Corner speaks to Sam Miorelli, Global Head of Industrial Cybersecurity for Industrial Applications, Siemens Energy, about strengthening digital readiness with holistic OT cybersecurity systems.

Sam talks to Elizabeth about: connectedness in the oil and gas sector and what this means for cyber priorities; the concept of centralised cyber security for industrial applications; and cyber security blind spots.

Listen to the new episode here.

Sponsoring this episode of the Palladian Energy Podcast is Global Hydrogen Review, a new publication dedicated to the entire spectrum of hydrogen production and its applications worldwide.

Sign up for a free subscription to Global Hydrogen Review.

Listen to a recap of first half of the podcast series here.

Learn more about our magazines.