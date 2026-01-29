Brisbane to host global LNG2029 Conference and Exhibition

Brisbane has been chosen as the 2029 host city for the world’s largest LNG event, bringing thousands of participants from over 80 countries to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre for LNG2029.

Held every three years, the International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas is the premier forum for the global LNG industry, combining a world-class conference and international exhibition that attracts industry leaders, government representatives, and energy innovators from around the world.

The successful Australian bid was led by the Australian Gas Industry Trust (AGIT) in partnership with Australian Energy Producers, supported by industry and governments across Australia.

Professor Andrew Garnett, Executive Chair of AGIT, said LNG2029 would highlight Australia’s international leadership as the world’s third largest LNG-producing nation and its role in a regionally and globally integrated system.

“LNG will remain a cornerstone of Australian jobs, regional development and energy security. The conference will bring together governments, industry and customers from around the world to examine how collaboration and innovation can deliver a more secure, affordable and lower-emissions energy future,” he said

Australian Energy Producers Chief Executive, Samantha McCulloch, said hosting LNG2029 in Brisbane will showcase Australia’s world-class LNG operations and the critical role our LNG plays in the region.

“LNG is Australia’s third largest export, delivering billions of dollars to the Australian economy each year while supporting energy security and emissions reductions at home and abroad. Hosting LNG2029 will be a significant opportunity to highlight the innovation and expertise of our world-leading LNG industry and to reinforce Australia’s role as a trusted and reliable energy partner.”

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dale Last, said Queensland’s world-class LNG industry delivers energy to the world and supports thousands of regional jobs.

“Hosting LNG2029 sends a clear message that Queensland is open for business and is a global endorsement of our commitment to making clear decisions, cutting red tape and backing the gas industry with real intent. We’re serious about growing our gas sector, creating more high-skilled jobs and working with industry to deliver long-term energy security for Australia and the world.”

Brisbane will be officially unveiled as the host city for LNG2029 during LNG2026, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, 2 – 5 February 2026.