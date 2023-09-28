Tanya Ortiz Mena appointed President of Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra has announced that Tania Ortiz Mena has been appointed president of Sempra Infrastructure. In this role, Ortiz Mena will lead the company’s three business lines – clean power, energy networks, and LNG and net-zero solutions. Ortiz Mena most recently served as group president of clean power and energy networks at Sempra Infrastructure. With a professional career spanning more than 23 years in the Sempra family of companies, she has held various roles including serving as IEnova’s CEO, Chief Development Officer, and Vice President of development and external affairs.

“Tania's experience and exemplary leadership will continue to drive our growth strategy and commitment to facilitate a responsible energy transition, guided by our vision of delivering energy for a better world,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “I am confident that Tania’s expertise will continue to position Sempra Infrastructure as a champion of innovative energy solutions.”

Currently, Ortiz Mena also serves as independent board member of the Mexican Stock Exchange and chairs its Corporate Practices Committee. She is an active participant in the U.S. – Mexico CEO Dialogue and the Inter-American Dialogue, and serves on the board of directors of several organizations including the American Chamber of Commerce Mexico, the Mexican Natural Gas Association and the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations.