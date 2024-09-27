Elevate your LNG strategy at the 6th American LNG Forum

On 10 – 11 February 2025, the LNG industry’s top leaders and innovators will gather at the Westin Galleria Houston Hotel for the 6th American LNG Forum. Following the success of last year’s event, which attracted over 300 delegates, 40 speakers, and 20 exhibitors, we’re expecting an even larger turnout for 2024.

This forum offers a unique opportunity to connect with the key players shaping the future of LNG. With the global energy transition in full swing, LNG remains a critical part of the world’s energy portfolio. The 6th American LNG Forum will bring together thought leaders, executives, and industry experts to discuss the latest developments, market trends, and technological innovations in the LNG sector.

Confirmed delegates include representatives from major companies such as Aramco, Cheniere, Chesapeake Energy, Commonwealth LNG, Shell, Sempra, Black & Veatch, Technip Energies, Equinor, NextDecade, and many more. By attending, you will have the chance to build connections with industry leaders and potential partners who are actively engaged in expanding LNG’s role in the global energy market.

Over two days, more than 40 speakers will share insights into the key issues affecting the LNG industry, from project development and investment opportunities to regulatory updates and technological advancements. Whether involved in LNG production, transportation, or infrastructure, you will gain valuable knowledge to help drive your business forward in this rapidly evolving landscape.

The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing the latest solutions and innovations from 20+ exhibitors, offering an excellent opportunity to discover new technologies and strategies that can enhance your operations and improve your competitive edge.

With the LNG industry poised for continued growth, this is the must-attend event of 2024 for energy executives, project developers, investors, and policymakers. The 6th American LNG Forum will provide the insights and networking opportunities you need to stay ahead in this dynamic and vital sector.

Register now to secure your place at the 6th American LNG Forum, taking place 10 – 11 February 2025, at the Westin Galleria Houston Hotel. Do not miss this chance to be part of the premier event for the LNG industry!