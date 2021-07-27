Port of Corpus Christi reaches new tonnage record

The Port of Corpus Christi ended June 2021 with a new record quarter and a record first half of the year, moving nearly 80.5 million t of cargo in the first six months of the year.

The Port’s 1H21 total tonnage yielded a 4.7% increase over the same period in 2020, largely due to a 72% y/y increase in LNG exports, a 42% y/y increase in agriculture commodities, and a 3.6% increase in crude oil exports. Overall, nearly 43 million t of cargo moved through the Port of Corpus Christi in 2Q21, a 2% increase from the prior quarterly record set in 4Q20.

“As global economies continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing strong demand for energy-related products originating in Texas,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Our customers play a vital role in both feeding and fuelling the world and we are proud of their accomplishments in producing and moving these essential goods to high demand centres. The infrastructure investments the Port of Corpus Christi has made and continues to construct will undoubtedly make our existing customers more competitive and preserve the high level of investability for new customers in Texas.”

This exceptional performance comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2020 when the Port of Corpus Christi saw a 31% increase in overall gateway volumes and associated record revenues, thereby maintaining its high investment-grade ratings and positive outlook for the Port Authority.

“We are fortunate to be able to support our customers and stakeholders by keeping the Port of Corpus Christi fully operational, ensuring global commerce and job growth continues uninterrupted,” said Charles W. Zahn Jr., Chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “The Port remains committed to serving the business and regional communities in which it operates with the Commission’s commitment to high standards in ESG.”