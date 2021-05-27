 Skip to main content
  4. LNG Industry Spotlight with Schulte Group

Published by
 LNG Industry,

LNG Industry Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, was recently joined by Felix Leggewie – Executive Director of LNG at Schulte Group, to discuss Schulte Group's recent article in LNG Industry.

Felix is an ex-seagoing Marine Engineer, who served for the last 13 years as Chief Operating Officer of the Schulte Group’s ship owning unit Bernhard Schulte. Since 1 January 2021, Felix solely focusses on the Group’s future LNG business development, and spearheads the newly formed LNG Competence Centre.

This special Q&A session will cover some of the topics raised in Schulte Group's recent article in LNG Industry. Entitled 'The LNG crewing crunch’, this article emphasises the importance of maintaining a high level of safety in the LNG shipping industry.

 

 

To read Felix’s article in full, simply head over to: www.lngindustry.com/magazine.

And if you want to find out more about the work Schulte Group is undertaking to bring attention to safety and training in the industry , visit: www.schultegroup.com.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/special-reports/27052021/lng-industry-spotlight-with-schulte-group/

