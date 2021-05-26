GSE to supply process simulation for Japanese terminal

GSE Systems, Inc. one of the leaders in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimise and decarbonise operations for the power industry, has announced that its strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan has resulted in a significant project to provide process simulation for the NIHONKAI LNG Niigata terminal located in Niigata, Japan. With a total capacity of 720 000 m3, the terminal which has facilities for receiving, storing, and supplying LNG to the Niigata and Tohoku area, serves as an important energy source for power generation and city gas.

This is the first project win resulting from the alliance between GSE and ABB Bailey Japan, established in March of 2020. The project covers software and services scope which will include modelling processes using JPro Tools, a simulation software from GSE, which will then be integrated with ABB's industry-leading automation system.

Joerg Theis, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABB Bailey Japan said, "Simulation improves safety and efficiency in operations. Working with GSE, we can support our customers on their digital journey, creating a virtual environment to test and validate operational processes using a real-time dynamic simulated environment. In a greenfield plant such as this it can only serve to increase plant efficiency, reduce capital and operational expenditure, lower risk and increase operational safety."

The collaboration combines GSE's highly specialised control room simulators, plant simulators, and operator procedures with ABB's capability in control systems, computer-based procedures, and decision support to create high-fidelity training simulator for the Japanese energy industry. Simulation improves safety and efficiency in operations, and allows verification and validation of engineering modifications, for a holistic view of integrated plant operation. Operators can use GSE's simulation technology to evaluate control strategies, procedure effectiveness, data integrity, and control system implementation.

"LNG is a strategic, clean, and reliable form of energy for Japan. We are excited to work with ABB Bailey Japan on projects like this that leverage the best of both companies serving the Japanese market," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "Together we are using simulation solutions to drive efficiency for clean, reliable, safe, and inexpensive energy across Japan."

With more organisations embarking on their digital transformation journey, this project paths the way to more opportunities which the two companies have been developing together.