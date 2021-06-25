Symbio Infrastructure and Siemens Energy work together on carbon neutral LNG project

Symbio Infrastructure and Siemens Energy have announced that they have entered into an agreement whereby Siemens Energy will provide engineering services, comprehensive lifecycle equipment and technology solutions, and further carbon emission footprint reduction solutions for Symbio’s subsidiary GNL Quebec’s carbon-neutral Énergie Saguenay LNG project in Quebec, as well as Symbio’s subsidiary Gazoduq’s carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line project be-tween Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Énergie Saguenay’s 10.5 million tpy LNG export facility will be powered by nearby renewable hydroelectricity and is expected to set a global standard for carbon-neutral LNG production. Fed by Gazoduq’s carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line, Énergie Saguenay plans to operate the lowest carbon-intensity LNG plant in the world.

Under the agreement, Siemens Energy will provide its portfolio of greener solutions for rotating equipment, electrical, and digital infrastructure. Furthermore, the Parties will work together to explore green hydrogen development opportunities as a new potential investment initiative to be considered by Symbio.

Governments around the world are prioritising decarbonisation and accelerating the energy transition to combat global climate change. Symbio and Siemens Energy state that they are are aligned in their environmental stewardship and commitments to develop innovative infrastructure that helps meet these goals. In addition, Siemens Energy and Symbio envision the alliance aligning with the principles included in the March 2021 Energy Partnership between Germany and Canada to advance their respective net-zero aspirations.

Jim Illich, Founder, and President of Symbio Infrastructure said: “From Symbio’s inception, our fundamental vision has been to meet the world’s growing energy demand by building electrified, carbon-neutral infrastructure that will set new global benchmarks for the energy transition. We are excited to collaborate with Siemens Energy, who not only share our vision and ambitions, but whose innovative technologies and capabilities will further advance and refine Symbio’s innovative projects.”

Tim Holt, member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, said: “We’re proud to support Symbio’s carbon-neutral Canadian LNG project powered by hydroelectricity, and Canada’s first carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line, while also integrating cutting-edge Siemens Energy solutions and technology to realise one of the world’s lowest carbon intensity LNG value chains. Siemens Energy is also looking forward to furthering our development of a carbon-free hydrogen economy by collaborating with Symbio and advancing Germany’s collaboration with Canada.”