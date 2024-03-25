WGC2025 invites industry experts to submit Call for Abstracts

The 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025) has extended an invitation to industry experts, innovators, and thought-leaders to contribute their ground-breaking research, insights, and expertise to the WGC2025 Call for Abstracts.

WGC2025, presented by the International Gas Union (IGU) and hosted by Beijing Gas, is the most prestigious event in the global energy calendar. Set to unfold from 19 – 23 May 2025 in Beijing, China, the conference and exhibition will unite prominent key stakeholders, policymakers, and professionals from the international gas and energy sectors.

The Call for Abstracts presents a distinctive opportunity to engage in discussions covering both technical and commercial aspects within the Industry Insights and Technology & Innovation Centre sessions throughout the four-day conference programme. By submitting an abstract, participants can demonstrate their expertise across a wide range of topics and address the global WGC2025 audience of 3500 delegates.

“WGC2025 provides an excellent platform for the future of energy, and we eagerly anticipate your active participation in Beijing, China. Together, we can significantly shape the event theme Energising a Sustainable Future and influence the trajectory of gas in the global energy landscape,” said Dr Yang Lei, Chair of the IGU Coordination Committee.

The WGC2025 programme will consist of Plenary, Current Debates, Industry Insights and Technology & Innovation Centre sessions. Industry Insight sessions offer vital gas industry information, supporting businesses, policymakers, investors, and stakeholders in informed decision-making, trend identification, and maintaining competitiveness. Meanwhile, Technology & Innovation Centre sessions will showcase ground-breaking advancements with transformative impacts on daily life, industries, and society. Fuelled by scientific knowledge and creativity, these innovations generate novel products, processes, or systems.

The IGU has established 11 Committees and 3 Task Forces that have curated a range of pertinent topics addressing the opportunities and current challenges confronting the gas and energy industry, setting it apart from other global industry events. Once submissions are received, these abstracts will undergo a thorough review process led by the committee members. The selected abstracts will then be integrated into the programme alongside invited senior-level speakers. The submission deadline for the Call for Abstracts is 30 September 2024.

WGC2025 is anticipated to attract over 30 000 representatives from the gas and energy sector, including policymakers, business leaders, decision-makers, customers, NGOs, and global financial professionals. The event is expected to draw 500+ speakers in approximately 100 sessions across the four-day programme along with 360+ energy related exhibition stands at the China National Convention Center (CNCC II).