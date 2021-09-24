Trelleborg mooring system receives certification for India

Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation’s Quick Release Hook mooring systems have received certification for use in the Indian market by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), the body that sets the requirements for equipment containing electrical systems at new or upgraded LNG facilities in the country.

The certification signifies Trelleborg as one of the largest PESO-accredited docking and mooring equipment manufacturers in the region.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, says: “We set out on a 12-month initiative with our certification agent and support from key supply chain partners, to record technical documentation regarding all electrical systems and enclosures needed to be assessed by PESO for hazardous area operation suitability. As a result, we are delighted that Trelleborg Quick Release Hook mooring systems are now PESO-certified for use in the Indian market, and are therefore fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations that govern the operation of LNG facilities.

“As the largest PESO-accredited docking and mooring equipment manufacturer, customers in the region requiring Quick Release Hooks can be confident that our equipment is certified and meets all safety standards. Additionally, this accreditation means that EPCs and terminal owners can avoid unforeseen budget overruns and schedule delays due to compliance issues.”

Safety is paramount across the oil and gas industry – with a particular focus in the LNG sector. Transportation of combustible materials must be managed carefully to avoid the release of gases or vapours into the environment, which can potentially result in catastrophic explosion, serious injury to personnel and damage to equipment and assets in the surrounding area.

With standards and guidelines for equipment utilised in port operations developed by industry bodies in many countries and regions, it is vital that operators ensure their terminals meet the highest safety standards anywhere in the world. To meet PESO accreditation requirements, terminals in India are required to comply with local standards for electro-mechanical machinery that operates in hazardous areas.