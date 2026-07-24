How LNG can solve the big motor problem

Ongoing instability in the Middle East is shifting global energy dynamics, temporarily altering the outlook for LNG producers. International gas prices have risen more than 50% since the conflict began, and roughly 20% of the world’s LNG supply has been cut off. However, the same instability driving higher prices is also creating new challenges. Supply chain disruptions – particularly involving steel, heavy equipment, and industrial components sourced from Asia, are raising costs and threatening project timelines.

As volatility continues to roil global gas markets, core pain points remain unchanged. Export terminals are already operating near full capacity, and additional disruptions could push costs even higher, resulting in deferred investments amid limited cost pass-through. This pressure is now converging on one critical area: high-horsepower electric motors. LNG facilities increasingly rely on very large synchronous motors to move more product, minimise downtime, and maintain efficiency under heavier loads. These motors power large pumps, multi-stage centrifugal compressors, axial compressors, and refrigeration compressors – placing them at the heart of LNG procurement and maintenance strategies. However, ensuring the availability, reliability, and serviceability of these critical assets is becoming increasingly complex.

As demand surges, so do the stakes. So, how can the industry solve its big motor problem, prevent downtime, and unlock operating and capital efficiencies?

LNG expansion is driving demand for big motors

Recent LNG expansions underscore a clear shift toward electrification. In the US, electric motors were selected to power the main refrigeration compressors at three of the four LNG projects that reached final investment decision in 2024. Canada is going even further; projects such as Woodfibre LNG will run entirely on electric motors, while Cedar LNG and Ksi Lisims LNG are slated to be powered by renewable electricity, positioning them among the lowest-emissions LNG projects in the world. LNG plants operate refrigeration compressors weighing up to 1000 t and driven by 50, 60, or even 100 MW motors that cool natural gas to. However, with size and power comes complexity.

These motors require greater mass, higher mechanical loads, tightly controlled insulation, cooling, and engineering tolerances. Electrification is as much a financial challenge as the physical aspect of the equipment supplied. At the same time, manufacturers face material shortages and elevated metal costs, pushing lead times for new motors to as long as two years. Rising construction costs – up more than 4% y/y – compound the challenge, placing increasing pressure on the reliability of existing facilities. In this environment, solving the big motor problem becomes a question of resilience as much as growth.

Reliability hinges on advanced maintenance and rewind capability

Preventive and emergency maintenance of large electric motors is critical to uninterrupted LNG operations. These motors drive core liquefaction and compression processes, and an unplanned failure can trigger immediate production losses, contractual penalties, and significant financial exposure. Critical repairs often require full stator rewinding rather than standard overhaul. Rewinding is a highly specialised process that involves replacing stator coils and applying advanced impregnation systems to restore and enhance a motor’s electrical integrity. This ensures reliable performance in high-voltage, high-temperature, and continuous-duty applications.

According to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), stator windings/insulation are the second most common source of failure in large high voltage motors.

The quality of the insulation system and how it is manufactured, applied, and processed directly determine motor reliability and service life. This makes vacuum pressure impregnation (VPI) a critical step of the repair process. Proper VPI ensures complete resin penetration, mechanical bonding of coils and insulation, improved heat transfer, and long-term resistance to electrical, thermal, and mechanical stress. For the largest LNG motors, successful VPI execution requires oversized impregnation equipment, strict process control, and highly experienced personnel. Without these capabilities, maintenance efforts can inadvertently introduce new reliability risks. Additionally, large, high-horsepower motors demand equally large VPI tanks to protect windings against moisture, contamination, and thermal ageing. Facilities capable of servicing machines on this scale are limited, making vendor capability a decisive factor in motor longevity.

Strategies to prevent downtime and delays

Even brief outages cause production losses and disrupt supply chains in an already tight global LNG market. Downtime is the industry’s greatest adversary. Beyond rigorous preventive maintenance and high-quality motor repairs, LNG operators can reduce risk through strategic spare motor inventories by standardising motor designs where possible to enable interchangeability and faster recovery. While these motors represent a significant expense, business interruption costs are often far greater, at millions or tens of millions of dollars per day, depending on the size of the plant.

Preparedness is equally important. When a failure occurs, repair teams must be ready to respond immediately with the facilities, tooling, and engineering expertise required for large-frame motors. Partnering with service providers that offer rapid, comprehensive maintenance, including both proactive and emergency repairs, is often the difference between a brief interruption and a prolonged shutdown.

Keep the big motor running to keep revenue flowing

LNG producers are electrifying existing assets, expanding capacity, and launching new projects amid rising power demand, projected to grow roughly 3.5% annually in the US through 2040. At the same time, policy uncertainty and geopolitical volatility are forcing companies to invest cautiously. High-horsepower electric motors demand advanced expertise at every stage, from selection to long-term maintenance. By prioritising preventive maintenance, proper test facilities, robust VPI insulation systems, and strategic spare planning, LNG companies can protect critical assets, extend motor life, and prevent costly downtime. Solving the big motor problem is not optional – it is essential to maintain throughput, revenue, and resilience in the next phase of global LNG growth.

Written by Marcin Chojnacki, Vice President, Sulzer Electromechanical Services.