Elengy appoints new CEO

Elengy’s Board of Directors has agreed to appoint Nelly Nicoli Chief Executive Officer of Elengy as of 1 June 2022. Elengy, a subsidiary of GRTgaz, is one of the businesses within ENGIE’s Networks Global Business Unit in France.

With a degree in political science, and after having spent some time in the US, Nelly worked for TotalGaz and in the consulting business before joining the ENGIE Group.

Nelly began her career at EDF-GDF services before joining GRDF in 2003 as HR Manager. She then moved to a commercial role in GRTgaz as Head of Key Accounts where she led the commercial development of a portfolio of gas suppliers prior to joining COFELY Services first as Chief of Staff and then as Commercial Director for Ile-de-France region managing services for industries, territories, and public sector. In 2016, she joined Storengy as Head of Strategy for commercial activities and operational scheduling.

Prior to joining Elengy, Nelly was Managing Director of ENGIE Solutions’ Global Facilities Management entity, in charge of major client accounts in the private and public sectors.

She succeeds Sandra Roche-Vu Quang, who has taken up another position within the ENGIE Group.