Best practice for choosing the helmet teams will want to wear

In the safety game, it is well known that the safest equipment is the one teams are willing to wear. Despite hard hats being a critical component of keeping employees safe from harm, a recent survey commissioned by MSA Safety unveiled that nearly 50% of workers “don’t ever” or “rarely” wear a hard hat.1 Just 17% of respondents said that the wear a hard hat most of the time.

When asked what put people off from wearing a hard hat:

26% of respondents said they were uncomfortable.

18% said that they stopped them from doing their jobs properly.

10% said they made them feel too hot.

And 6% said that hard hats do not fit properly.

Taking the lead in changing behaviour

It should come as little surprise, given these issues cited, that many workers end up running the risk of not wearing a hard hat.

Uncomfortable, bulky, and ill-fitting helmets hinder a worker’s ability to do their job properly, and contributes to them spending more time worrying about their hard hat than the job at hand – which is dangerous in its own right.

It is the responsibility of the safety industry to change this behaviour. While, of course, hard hats need to be safe, they also need to be comfortable and well-fitting so that people actually want to wear them.

Taking pride in one’s appearance

Providing workers with a helmet they can be proud of is so important. When a manager provides a workforce with a quality hard hat, that has a low-profile and modern design, it represents a certain level of investment in them and their safety.

Heads come in all shapes and sizes, and workers need the ability to re-size hard hats to a secure and comfortable fit. While, customising hard hats with company logos and messaging can also help to foster a sense of pride and belonging to a team.

MSA understands that hard hat comfort and fit are not nice-to-haves, but essential to safe site operation because it has been protecting lives for over 100 years.

MSA Safety is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of industry-leading safety products – including its V-Gard® head protection range, used by millions of workers in the toughest environments.

References

‘MSA Reveals Industry Insights from Hard Hat Survey’, SkillBuilder, https://skill-builder.uk/msa-reveals-industry-insights-from-hard-hat-survey