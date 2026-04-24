Naturgy awarded one LNG cargo supply contract

Following the International Open Tender held on 15 April 2026, Energía Argentina has awarded one cargo of LNG to Naturgy Aprovisionamientos S.A.

The acquisition of this cargo is intended to replenish stock on the FSRU located at the Escobar Terminal. The estimated arrival date is the second week of May.

This stock replenishment would make it possible to inject regasified gas into the system in the event of potential peaks in residential demand caused by lower temperatures, or in the case of unforeseen failures in the natural gas transportation system.

As in each of its procurement processes, the company invited 39 prequalified firms to participate in the tender. Of those, six submitted bids in the latest process.