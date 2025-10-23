ECOnnect’s IQuay Regas Terminal gains traction with two signed pre-FEEDs for LNG import projects

ECOnnect Energy has announced significant progress in the development of the IQuay Regas Terminal, having recently secured two pre-FEED contracts for the fast-track modular regasification solution. The IQuay Regas Terminal consists of an FSU, a modular floating regasification platform (the R-Class), ship mooring, and subsea or floating pipelines to shore for transfer of high-pressure gas. These two milestones underscore the growing market interest in fast, floating, and flexible alternatives to traditional regasification infrastructure.

Two fast-track projects in parallel

One of the awarded studies addresses a market facing mounting pressure to secure gas supply quickly. In this context, the IQuay Regas Terminal offers a decisive advantage: its ability to be deployed in under 20 months, bypassing the long lead times and availability constraints of traditional solutions. The design also accounts for demanding offshore conditions, incorporating advanced mooring and safety systems to ensure reliability in a challenging marine environment. This combination of speed, adaptability, and resilience makes it an ideal fit for a region where energy security cannot wait.

The second pre-FEED study focuses on a site with more benign marine conditions but strict permitting boundaries and an ambitious timeline for first gas. Here, the IQuay Regas Terminal’s floating, modular configuration minimises onshore footprint and civil works, enabling compliance with existing concessions while accelerating project execution. Its compatibility with an FSU, without major modifications, further reduces capital costs and technical risk. Coupled with scalable regasification capacity and established supplier partnerships, the solution positions the project to deliver reliable LNG imports on schedule and within regulatory constraints.

Fast-tracking floating regasification

Global regasification capacity currently falls short of demand. Limited specialised shipyard availability leads to long lead times for new FSRUs, while converting FSUs remains costly. Many projects also have gas supply requirements too small to justify conventional terminal solutions. As a result, project developers are turning to ECOnnect Energy for fast-track floating and modular regasification systems. The IQuay Regas Terminal offers two key advantages: rapid availability and economic viability for small to mid scale projects. It enables facilities that would otherwise be unfeasible due to the time or cost associated with full-sized FSRUs or converted FSUs.

A holistic and sustainable approach

The IQuay Regas Terminal offers a complete floating regasification package, integrating an FSU, with low-impact and modular regasification and offshore transfer capabilities, based on ECOnnect’s proven and patented technology portfolio. Designed with a focus on sensitive marine environments, the system maintains an environmental footprint lower than its alternatives while ensuring robust performance and operational reliability.

Its modularity allows for future reconfiguration to accommodate renewable energy integration or carbon capture and storage (CCS) capabilities. The system can also be scaled up to meet changing capacity needs over its lifetime.

The IQuay Regas Terminal is developed for regions where infrastructure must balance operational requirements with environmental responsibility. Unlike traditional facilities,

Designed for real-world needs

The IQuay Regas Terminal is developed for regions where infrastructure must balance operational requirements with environmental responsibility. Unlike traditional facilities, the IQuay system is fully floating, which means most infrastructure remains offshore. This approach reduces the environmental footprint, even when seabed piping is required for gas transfer. The system is designed to operate reliably in sensitive marine environments, ensuring both stability and efficient transfer of gas to onshore facilities.