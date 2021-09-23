First modules for Arctic LNG 2 Train 1 successfully delivered

Technip Energies, in joint venture with its partners Saipem and Nipigas, successfully loaded, shipped, and delivered as planned the first modules for Train 1 of the Arctic LNG 2 project.



First GBS modules of Arctic LNG 2.

The Arctic LNG 2, is located in Gydan, Northern Russia and is one of the world’s largest LNG projects under construction with a total capacity of 3 x 6.6 million tpy.

On 26 August, the two first pipe-rack modules left the Zhoushan port in China. The modules, each weighing more than 9000 t are to be skidded onto the gravity-based structure (GBS) platform for Train 1 at the LNG Construction Center in Murmansk, Russia. Once the GBS1 platform is integrated with all topside modules, the complete structure will be towed to the western shore of the Gydan Peninsula, and placed onto the river bed in its final location. In total, three GBS platforms will be installed in Gydan.

Alain Poincheval, Fellow Executive Project Director of Arctic LNG 2 at?Technip Energies, commented: “We are proud to have achieved this key project milestone with the first modules completed and shipped in a record time despite the COVID-19 challenges. This major achievement demonstrates a strong involvement of thousands of people and robust collaboration between Technip Energies and all parties, especially our customer Novatek and its partners along with our partners and subcontractors. We will continue the same path to complete all shipments and installations for the first GBS by the beginning of the next year.”

This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project will see three LNG trains built each on top of their individual concrete GBS that will be floated into position at the shoreline off Gydan. Each of the three trains will deliver 6.6 million tpy of LNG, a key energy transition fuel as gas is 40% less CO 2 intensive than coal. The first train is expected to be launched in 2023.