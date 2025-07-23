Americas LNG Summit & Awards 2025 to return to Lake Charles, Louisiana, on 19 – 21 October 2025

The Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition returns to Lake Charles, USA, on 19 – 21 October 2025, bringing together energy leaders to explore the importance of LNG for economic growth, energy security, and the global energy transition. With 21 years of uniting the Americas LNG industry with the global energy sector, this year’s summit will draw on this pedigree at a time of much anticipated growth and investment in the sector, particularly following major shifts in US LNG policy.

Over two full days of thought leadership, strategic dialogues and executive networking opportunities, the 21st Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition will welcome over 2000 attendees from 50+ countries, 100 regional and international exhibitors, 150 speakers, and 40 conference sessions.

Under the theme, ‘Building global energy security, fuelling domestic growth’, the Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition 2025 features the Strategic Conference, the Technical Conference, the Americas LNG Awards Evening, the Leaders of Tomorrow Program, and the international Exhibition, in addition to the newly added features, including the Americas LNG Golf Tournament and the Networking Roundtable Discussions.

Confirmed Strategic Conference Speakers include: Dan Brouillette, 15th Secretary of Energy, USA.

Marco Alverà, CEO, TES.

Akshay Kumar Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Petronet LNG Limited.

Jaclyn Presnal, Vice President, New Energy Ventures, Williams.

David Lang, General Counsel and Chief Commercial Officer, Commonwealth LNG.

Blake Blackwell, CCO, Energos Infrastructure.

Bhavika Parikh, Managing Director, Energy Investment Banking, Mizuho | Greenhill.

Michael Bennett, Managing Director, Global LNG, Macquarie Energy LLC.

Michael Openlander, Managing Director – Global Energy Investment Banking, Moelis.

Pete DiSanto, Executive Vice President – Data Centers, Enchanted Rock.

Michael McNamara, Vice President, Global Fuel Sourcing, Carnival Corp.

Jose Sarmiento, VP, Country Manager – El Salvador, Invenergy.

Albert Bong, Vice President of LNG Origination and Business Development, Centrica.

Ben Norton, Vice President, Stonepeak.

Glauco Campos, General Manager for Fuel Origination and Trading, ENEVA S.A.

Nitin Nayyar, Head of Operations & Business Development (LNG, Offshore, Gas - North Americas), MOL Americas.

Jose Castro, Managing Director, SPEC LNG.

María Beatriz Antequera, General Manager, Calamari LNG.

Najla Jamoussi, Director, Market Fundamentals – Global LNG, Cheniere.

Paul Sullivan, SVP – Global LNG & FLNG, Worley.

Jason French, Principal, French Cole Strategies. The exhibition will feature over 100 leading regional and international companies, providing a key platform for the supply chain to connect with existing and planned LNG and gas projects, alongside their EPC counterparts. Sponsors of the event include: Commonwealth LNG, TC Energy, KBR, Bechtel, Chart, Cheniere, Energos, Poten & Partners, and Ebara Elliot Energy.