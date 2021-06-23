Severn and ValvTechnologies team up

Severn Glocon and ValvTechnologies have reached a partnership agreement that will see collaboration between two engineering and manufacturing companies specialising in innovative, high-end, severe-service valves.

Subject to regulatory approval in the US, the partnership will combine the brands’ distinctive and complementary capabilities to extend the global reach, product offerings and customer service of both companies. Backed by Bluewater, the international energy private equity firm, the collaboration will see many customer and sales synergies that will offer significant added value to the marketplace.

Headquartered in the UK and with premises worldwide, notably manufacturing facilities in India, Severn specialises in control, choke and small-bore subsea valves for the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ValvTechnologies also has premises worldwide, and is one of the global leaders in the design and manufacture of metal-seated, zero-leakage, severe-service valve solutions for the harshest applications.

Kevin Hunt, President at ValvTechnologies, comments: “Both Severn and ValvTechnologies have a long history of mutual respect. Now, working more closely together, we can provide a broader range of engineered solutions to the severe-service marketplace. That’s great news for our customers.”

Steve Waugh, Chairman of Severn, adds: “Each company has been founded on technical prowess and commitment to innovation. Through this new combined force for the global valve market, we believe we will provide an enviable range of solutions and services in our industries.”