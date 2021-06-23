LNG Industry Spotlight with Siemens Energy

LNG Industry's Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, talks to Davor Rubinic, Solution Line Manager at Siemens Energy, to discuss Siemens Energy’s recent article in LNG Industry. Entitled ‘Transforming the terminal’, this article outlines how as the speed and complexity of transfer logistics have increased in recent years, so has the need for optimised product transfer and utilisation.

Davor is responsible for energy storage, tank terminals, LNG and refinery solutions in the Industrial Applications division. He has 20 years of experience as an automation and electrical engineer, terminal management system designer, project manager, and sales manager in oil and gas and other industrial applications.

This spotlight session reviews some of the topics and themes raised in Siemens Energy's recent article in LNG Industry – entitled ‘Transforming the terminal’, written by Davor Rubinic. This article, published in the December 2020 issue of LNG Industry, outlines how as the speed and complexity of transfer logistics have increased in recent years, so has the need for optimised product transfer and utilisation.

