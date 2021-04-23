ExxonMobil opens nominations for third annual Power Play Awards for LNG leaders

What started as a networking event at the LNG 18 Conference in Perth, Australia in 2016 to empower and bring together women in the LNG industry, has grown into a global event series and awards programme.

The third annual ExxonMobil LNG Power Play Awards are back and, with them, new categories to celebrate inclusion, diversity and advances and accomplishments in the LNG value chain, shining a light on the remarkable women and men in the industry.

The 2021 award categories are as follows:

The Rising Star – presented to an outstanding female professional under the age of 35.

The Ambassador – given to an LNG professional who displays positive energy and collaborative leadership while inspiring those around them.

The Pioneer – awarded to an LNG professional who has delivered outstanding business results or innovation and technology leadership.

The Conqueror – recognises a female professional who has overcome challenges in the workplace, particularly in light of the 2020 pandemic.

The nomination period is now open until 11 June 2021 at 11:59 pm EST, by which time all nominations must be submitted. Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination, however, all nominees must be part of the LNG value chain. Industry players of all sizes are encouraged to participate.

Once the nomination period has ended, an esteemed panel of 12 international judges will assess each nomination and choose finalists for each of the four categories.

The 12 industry experts who will serve as the official judges of the third annual Power Play Awards are:

Dena Wiggins, President and Chief Executive Officer, NGSA (Natural Gas Supply Association), US.

Elizabeth Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, WeConnect, US.

Frederic Barnaud, Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion, Singapore.

Jill Evanko, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chart Industries, US.

Martin Houston, Vice Chairman, Tellurian, US.

Mervin Azeta, Product and Service Delivery Manager, Schlumberger, Nigeria.

Natalia Camba, Director of Local Content, National Petroleum Institute, Mozambique.

Ohoud Al-baker, Assistant Manager of Development, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar.

Stuart Broadley, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Industries Council, UK.

Tebogo More, Chief Executive Officer, Avon Peaking Power Pty Ltd, South Africa.

Tolu Longe, Manager, Production Support, Nigeria LNG, Nigeria.

Yao Li, Chief Executive Officer, SIA Energy, China.

After finalists are announced in late July 2021, members of the LNG community will have a chance to participate online and vote on the winners from 19 July - 6 August. This year’s award winners will be announced in September 2021.

Since the launch of the awards programme in 2019, 175 deserving LNG leaders have been nominated, 132 000 online votes have been cast, 24 professionals have been recognised as finalists, and six individuals have been selected as the winners.

Winners and finalists are chosen from a highly competitive field of professionals working across the LNG value chain. Past winners include:

The Rising Star – presented to an outstanding female professional under the age of 35.

2019 - Jocelyne Machevo, Interface Lead, Total, Mozambique.

2020 - Mervin Azeta, Product and Service Delivery Manager, Schlumberger, Nigeria.

The Vanguard – given to an LNG professional who displays outstanding leadership.

2019 - Julie Mayo, Partner, Baker Bots, US.

2020 - Tolu Longe, Manager, Production Support, Nigeria LNG, Nigeria.

The Rainmaker – awarded to a female professional who has delivered exceptional value and business results.

2019 - Phaedra Deckart, Chief Executive Officer, Tas Gas, Australia.

2020 - Jill Evanko, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chart Industries, US.

To learn more about the Power Play Awards and to nominate an LNG champion, visit http://exxonmobillng.com/Power-Play-Awards.