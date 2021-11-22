Woodside announces approval of Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 developments

Final investment decisions have been made to approve the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 developments, including new domestic gas facilities and modifications to Pluto Train 1.

The US$12.0 billion (100%, US$6.9 billion Woodside share) LNG development is expected to deliver significant cash flow and enduring value to shareholders. Scarborough gas processed through Pluto Train 2 will be one of the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered to customers in north Asia, with first LNG cargo targeted for 2026.

With the sell-down of 49% of Pluto Train 2 announced on 15 November 2021, the expected investment metrics for the integrated development are:

An internal rate of return (IRR) of above 13.5%.

An all-in cost of supply for LNG delivered to north Asia of approximately US$5.8/million Btu.

A payback period of 6 years.

Woodside’s overall corporate 2P Total Reserves has increased by approximately 158% to 2342.0 million boe.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said approving the development of the world-class Scarborough gas resource is a landmark achievement for Woodside.

“Today’s decisions set Woodside on a transformative path. Scarborough will be a significant contributor to Woodside’s cash flows, the funding of future developments and new energy products, and shareholder returns.

“This capital efficient development leverages Woodside’s existing infrastructure and our proven expertise in project execution. The contracting model, development concept and execution strategy have been designed to reduce cost risk and protect shareholder value.

“The Scarborough reservoir contains only around 0.1% carbon dioxide, and Scarborough gas processed through the efficient and expanded Pluto LNG facility supports the decarbonisation goals of our customers in Asia.

“The final investment decision is underpinned by quality customer support with approximately 60% of Scarborough capacity contracted, including domestic gas for the proposed Perdaman urea project.

“Developing Scarborough delivers value for Woodside shareholders and significant long-term benefits locally and nationally, including thousands of jobs, taxation revenue, and the supply of gas to export and domestic markets for decades to come,” she said.

Processing and services agreement

The Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 joint ventures have executed a fully termed processing and services agreement (PSA) for the processing of Scarborough gas through the Pluto LNG facilities. The PSA provides for the Scarborough Joint Venture to access LNG and domestic gas processing services at a rate of up to 8 million tpy of LNG and up to 225 TJ/d of domestic gas for an initial period of 20 years, with options to extend.

The PSA is supported by associated processing and services agreements executed with the Pluto Joint Venture in respect of access to the existing Pluto LNG facilities. The PSA is subject to certain conditions precedent including relevant regulatory approvals, and the execution of the Domestic Gas Commitment Agreement and associated infrastructure and development agreements with the Government of Western Australia.

Reserves booking

As a result of the final investment decision, Greater Scarborough contains 1P Undeveloped Reserves of 956.6 million boe, 2P Undeveloped Reserves of 1432.7 million boe and a 2C Contingent Resource of 165.3 million boe (Woodside share).