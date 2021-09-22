Power Play Awards winners announced by ExxonMobil LNG

ExxonMobil LNG has named the official winners of the 2021 LNG Power Play Awards. This year, the established awards programme focused not only on the accomplishments of exemplary men and women in the LNG value chain, but also on the resilience these professionals have shown through the last year.

With the objective to highlight those in the industry, the Power Play Awards has redefined the importance of recognition, support and empowerment, especially for newcomers and smaller players.

The 2021 Power Play Awards programme is divided into four categories: The Rising Star Award, The Ambassador Award, The Pioneer Award, and The Conqueror Award. This year’s winners exemplify the sought-after characteristics for their chosen award category.

The winners by category are:

The Rising Star – presented to an outstanding female professional, age 35 or younger: Dr. Tolulope Ijitona, Instrumentation Engineer at Nigeria LNG Limited, Nigeria.

The Ambassador – given to a male or female professional who displays positive energy and collaborative leadership while inspiring those around them: Candace Jimerson, Senior Director of Commercial LNG Operations at Golden Pass LNG, US.

The Pioneer – awarded to a male or female professional who has delivered outstanding business results or innovation and technology leadership: Sandra Antonovic, Chief Operating Officer at Reflex Marine Ltd, UK.

The Conqueror – recognises a female professional who has overcome challenges in the workplace, particularly in light of the 2020 pandemic: Hilary Ware, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Cheniere, US.

Winners were recognised during an in-person and virtual ceremony during Gastech 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This year’s awards received submissions from individuals representing more than 139 companies from across 36 countries. The winners were selected through a two-part process.

Nominations were assessed by an impartial panel of 12 international experts from across the LNG value chain. This included last year’s award winners – Jill Evanko (Chart Industries), Mervin Azeta (Schlumberger) and Tolulope Longe (Nigeria LNG). The panel was also joined by Dena E. Wiggins (Natural Gas Supply Association), Elizabeth Vazquez (WeConnect), Frederic Barnaud (Pavilion), Martin Houston (Tellurian), Natalia Camba (National Petroleum Institute), Ohoud Al-Baker (Qatar Petroleum), Stuart Broadley (The Energy Industries Council), Tebogo More (Avon Peaking Power Pty Ltd.), and Yao Li ?? (SIA Energy).

In addition to the panel-based judging process, members of the LNG community had the opportunity to vote for one finalist per category during a period of community voting, resulting in over 17 800 total votes. Community votes accounted for a portion of the finalists’ overall scores. The individuals with the highest combined scores were selected as the winners.