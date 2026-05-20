A perfect storm forecast for Posidonia 2026: Wind propulsion, international shipping, and the energy transition

The global maritime industry’s accelerating return to wind-powered shipping will take centre stage at this year’s Posidonia exhibition in Athens, as the Greek shipping market welcomes the largest-ever showcase of modern wind propulsion technologies at the world-renowned trade fair.

Held at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens from 1 – 5 June, Posidonia 2026 will attract thousands of international shipowners, operators, charterers, technology developers, and maritime decision-makers from across the globe. Reflecting the rapid commercial growth of wind propulsion, 20 members of the International Windship Association (IWSA) will be exhibiting or hosting wind propulsion-related events at the exhibition.

As the world’s largest shipowning nation by DWT, Greece continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of international shipping. The strong presence of wind propulsion technologies and expertise at Posidonia underscores the growing interest among Greek and international shipowners in practical decarbonisation solutions that can reduce fuel consumption, improve efficiency, and support compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

IWSA Secretary General, Gavin Allwright, commented: “So far this year, we have witnessed new project announcements, order confirmations, and installation celebrations almost every week. This is a technology sector and renewable energy solution that is clearly moving into a phase of large scale commercial adoption.”

IWSA is increasingly seeing fleet-wide investment strategies emerge, with shipowners placing multi-vessel orders rather than limiting deployments to single ships. Currently, there are more than one hundred vessels that either have wind propulsion systems installed or are classed as being ‘wind-ready,’ representing a combined total exceeding 6 million DWT and marking a nearly three-fold increase since the previous Posidonia exhibition in 2024.

Allwright continued: “Posidonia provides the ideal global platform for the maritime industry to experience first-hand the latest developments in wind propulsion technology, especially given the strategic importance of the Greek shipping market and the international audience the exhibition attracts.”

He concluded: “We are delighted to see so many IWSA members participating across the exhibition floor, conference programme, and member-hosted events. This edition of Posidonia will be the biggest yet when it comes to wind-powered shipping technologies – and the pace of growth suggests the sector will certainly be even larger by the time the industry returns to Athens in 2028.”