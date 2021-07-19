EDF Trading, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF S.A., has announced the appointment of Alex Watson as its new Head of Gas Trading. Alex took up the role on 19 July and reports to Marcello Romano, Head of Trading.

“I’m delighted to welcome Alex to EDF Trading”, said Marcello Romano. “He has extensive knowledge of the natural gas and LNG markets and will help us to expand our global gas footprint and the services we provide to the EDF Group and our third party customers”.

Alex joins EDF Trading from Freepoint Commodities where he was a Cross Commodity Trader. Prior to that, he was a European Natural Gas Trader at Citigroup.