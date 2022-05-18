Tellurian COO retires

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) has announced that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Keith Teague is retiring from full time employment and will continue with Tellurian in an advisory role. Tellurian has hired former McDermott International Ltd Executive Vice President and COO Samik Mukherjee who will serve in the role of Executive Vice President and President, Driftwood Assets.

Executive Chairman Charif Souki said: “Keith has been an integral part of my team for many years, having been responsible for the development, construction, and operation of our LNG projects at Cheniere, and now he has led Tellurian to the construction phase of Driftwood LNG. We have had a lot of success and fun working together on these projects and have built memories that will last a lifetime. All of us at Tellurian appreciate his dedication to our continued success and look forward to his further contributions as he transitions into retirement.”

Mr. Mukherjee will be responsible for all Tellurian’s asset projects, including the construction and operations of Driftwood LNG. Mr. Mukherjee has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry, having recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of McDermott, a global construction and engineering provider, where he was responsible for global operations, project execution, asset management, and advancing company strategy.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said: “Samik has proven results in developing and delivering over 60 million tpy of LNG capacity over five projects and five countries. He brings strong business acumen as well as engineering experience, industry and organisational leadership, and a proficiency in energy transition, and we welcome him to the Tellurian family.”