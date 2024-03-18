LNGCON 2024: A platform for progress in the evolving energy landscape

The 10th International LNG Congress (LNGCON 2024) concluded its two-day run in Milan, Italy, on 11 – 12 March 2024. This year's edition marked a decade of gathering LNG leaders to collaborate and shape the future of the industry. The event contained a business programme with presentations from experts, an exhibition showcasing solutions from key companies, and a gala dinner providing an atmosphere of anniversary.

Over the past 10 years, LNGCON has been bringing together major players in the LNG industry for communication, networking, and industry advancement. In 2024, the LNG Congress welcomed over 380 key decision-makers across the entire LNG value chain to commemorate the decade anniversary of shaping the prospects of clean energy. Regionally, the Congress was supported by all pioneers within the sector consisting of Greenture (Snam Group), Techint E&C, Edison SpA, Iveco, and Hanseatic Energy Hub.

The 10th anniversary edition included top management from TotalEnergies, ELI-NOIL S.A., Shell, Titan, Eni S.p.A., BP, Coral Gas S.A., Iveco, Engie, Saipem S.p.A., Wood and others. The Congress provided a business programme packed with sessions, roundtables, panel discussions to facilitate knowledge sharing and partnership building.

Also, LNGCON 2024 featured the focus exhibition where experts presented their solutions, services, and equipment to the end users. One of the exhibition parts was FutureFuel Exhibition Area, a dedicated space showcasing results for a sustainable energy future. That specialised zone brought together leading innovators and experts, fostering collaboration among participants.

The first day started with the executive opening panel sponsored by DNV. Leading industry players from LNG companies discussed the role of gas in the green energy transition, its competitiveness with other energy sources and the future of the LNG sector.

Alessio Torelli, Chairman and Managing Director of Greenture (Snam Group), presented his project highlighting the importance of adaptable gas infrastructure for a smooth energy transition while showcasing their commitment to decarbonisation through small scale LNG and bio-LNG initiatives. Representatives from TSG Italy, Liqvis GmbH, OMV Turkey, DNV, Implico GmbH, GTT (GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ), and MSC Cruises also demonstrated their strategies, offering valuable insights into various approaches to navigating the evolving energy landscape.

Moreover, with the support of ABS, the new roundtable was held focused on the theme of operations and maintenance in the LNG industry. That format of closed-door session contained a limited number of participants with an auditorium. Each speaker presented their insights emphasising LNG asset management, best practices, and environmental sustainability.

During the gala dinner following the end of the first day, the celebration offered a range of engaging activities, including an LNG industry quiz and a time capsule sealing predictions for the future of the industry, making the event truly memorable.

One of the highlights on the second day was a panel discussion with delegates from Emerson, Titan, Shell, NEUMAN & ESSER Deutschland GmbH, and Fratelli Cosulich Group. The panellists explored the challenges and future of LNG as a marine fuel, as well as its current status and future prospects in the shipping industry.

Beyond the insightful discussions, LNGCON 2024 fostered networking opportunities, charting a course for continued success. The 10th anniversary edition served as a testament to the power of collaboration in shaping the future of LNG.

The next edition of the International LNG Congress is going to take place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 10 – 12 March 2024. Building on the success of LNGCON 2024, the upcoming event promises an even more enriching experience, culminating in a technical visit to the first Dutch bio-LNG plant in partnership with Nordsol on 12 March 2025.

Join the next edition of LNGCON: https://sh.bgs.group/1cy