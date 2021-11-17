Woodside announces CFO resignation

Woodside has announced the resignation of its CFO, Ms Sherry Duhe, to pursue a career opportunity with another ASX listed company.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill noted the significant contribution Ms Duhe has made since joining Woodside in late 2017. “Sherry’s financial and commercial stewardship of Woodside over the last four years has been integral to continuing Woodside’s success. Over this time, she has maintained a strong balance sheet which has provided Woodside’s resilience in challenging trading circumstances.

“Sherry’s passionate leadership has been central to delivering the financial and commercial architecture for our proposed merger with BHP’s petroleum business and the Scarborough development.

“We wish Sherry all the best in her future endeavours,” she said. Ms Duhe will remain with Woodside into 1Q22 to ensure a smooth transition of her key responsibilities. The process to identify Ms Duhe’s successor is underway, with the role continuing to be based in Australia.