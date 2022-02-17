OPW Clean Energy Solutions appoints Vice President and General Manager

OPW has announced that it has named Mike Lucas as the new Vice President and General Manager for its Clean Energy Solutions (CES) business. OPW CES comprises both RegO and Acme Cryogenics, recent OPW acquisitions.

Prior to accepting this role, Lucas was the President and CEO of RegO. He brings more than 35 years of industry experience to OPW Clean Energy Solutions. Before joining RegO, Lucas held a variety of leadership roles including CEO of Powell Industries, President of Energy Systems at Emerson and Director of Business Development at Alfa Laval.

With Mike leading OPW Clean Energy Solutions, OPW looks forward to expanding and delivering innovative solutions that go beyond conventional energy sources to support a variety of alternative energy markets,” said Kevin Long, President of OPW.

“I’m excited to lead the OPW Clean Energy Solutions business,” Lucas said. “The combined strength of the Acme Cryogenics and RegO talent and product portfolio means that OPW CES can deliver even more for our customers and define what is next for the alternative energy markets.”