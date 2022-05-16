NEW PODCAST EPISODE: Escaping tunnel vision – a bird’s eye view of digitalising energy assets

Save to read list Published by Abi Larkin , Editorial Assistant LNG Industry , Monday, 16 May 2022 10:15

Outlining the opportunity to harness the power of digital to fully connect asset layers, transforming asset management, performance and the pursuit of net zero goals.

In this episode, Elizabeth Corner speaks to Oz Rodriguez, Head of Product Go-To-Market Strategy at Lloyd’s Register, about the best approach to digital asset management in the energy sector.

Oz outlines his views on the shortcomings of digitalisation across the sector, and makes the link between digitalisation and sustainability.

Listen to the new episode here.

