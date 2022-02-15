Training today’s workforce to optimise productivity and address skill gaps

Register to watch Honeywell's webinar and discover how IFS can help train your workforce effectively, as plant performance is tied with workforce performance. Honeywell will also showcase a quick demo of the simulator to familiarise you with various functionalities.

LNG facilities are propelling towards a digital future with possibilities for optimisation and new business models. A skilled and agile workforce should therefore be at the forefront to drive this change. Every worker in the plant should be well equipped to solve mission critical problems in real-time, and work with data-driven insights to reduce losses and increase operational efficiency.

Honeywell's Immersive Field Simulator (IFS) is a virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR)-based training tool which provides targeted, on-demand, skills-based training for workers. The VR capabilities provide accurate, real-time information regarding plant-wide applications.

Register to watch Honeywell's webinar and discover how IFS can help train your workforce effectively, as plant performance is tied with workforce performance. Honeywell will also showcase a quick demo of the simulator to familiarise you with various functionalities.