Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition 2025 to return to Lake Charles, Louisiana, on 19 – 21 October 2025

The LNG industry is on track to add US$1.3 trillion to US national GDP by 2040, creating 500 000 American jobs and enhancing energy security across the world. At the Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition – which returns to Lake Charles, Louisiana, on 19 – 21 October 2025 – energy executives from over 50 countries will share strategic insights on this rapid-growth industry. Now in its 21st year, the event is set to build on strong historical ties in the US Gulf Coast and shape the future of affordable and reliable energy.

Over two full days of thought leadership, strategic dialogues and executive networking opportunities, the 21st Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition will welcome over 2000 attendees from 50+ countries, 100 regional and international exhibitors, and 150 speakers.

Under the theme, ‘Building global energy security, fuelling domestic growth’, the Americas LNG Summit & Exhibition 2025 features the Strategic Conference, the Technical Conference, the Americas LNG Awards Evening, the Leaders of Tomorrow Program, and the international Exhibition, in addition to the newly added features, including the Americas LNG Innovation Showcase Stage and the Americas LNG Golf Tournament.

The event will build on a long history of partnership with key local partners, including the City of Lake Charles; Visit Lake Charles; Port of Lake Charles; Cameron Parish Port, Harbor and Terminal District; SWLA Economic Development Alliance, and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The Strategic Conference Speakers include:

Governor Jeff Landry, 57 th Governor, State of Louisiana.

Governor, State of Louisiana. Mark Menezes, President & CEO, United States Energy Association.Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, Senior Managing Director – Energy and Critical Minerals Practice, McLarty Associates.

Jean Froehly, Minister and Head of the Economic and Finance Department, German Embassy in Washington DC.

Representative Brett F. Geymann, Chair, Natural Resources and Environment Committee, Louisiana House of Representatives.

Representative Ryan Bourriaque, Chair, Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee, Louisiana House of Representatives.

Senator Mark Abraham, Senate District 25, Louisiana State Senate.

Senator Bob Hensgens, Senate District 26, Louisiana State Senate.

Senator Jeremy Stine, Senate District 27, Louisiana State Senate.

Marshall Simien, Jr., Mayor, City of Lake Charles.

Sarah Bairstow, President - Louisiana LNG, Woodside Energy.

Jaclyn Presnal, Vice President, New Energy Ventures, Williams.

David Lang, General Counsel & Chief Commercial Officer, Commonwealth LNG.

Marcel Steinbach, Senior Vice President Head of Group Regulatory Affairs, SEFE.

Joshua Gibbon, Senior Vice President – US Gas Commercial, TC Energy.

Masataka Yarita, Director - LNG and Methane Management Division, JOGMEC.

Pam Roche, Vice President, Project Management Group – Sustainable Technology Solutions, KBR.

The exhibition will feature over 100 leading regional and international companies, providing a key platform for the supply chain to connect with existing and planned LNG and gas projects, alongside their EPC counterparts.

Sponsors of the event include Commonwealth LNG, TC Energy, Woodside Energy, KBR, Bechtel, CHART, Cheniere, Energos Infrastructure, Poten & Partners, SEFE, Sempra Infrastructure, Venture Global, Ebara Elliott Energy, Five-S Group, Flowserve, KWLA, Kodiak Workforce Solutions, Mustang Sampling, Worley, and Performance Contractors.