Haisla Nation and Pembina team up on Canadian LNG project

The Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) have announced a partnership agreement whereby Pembina will become the Haisla Nation's partner in the development of the proposed Cedar LNG Project. The project is strategically positioned to leverage Canada's abundant natural gas supply and British Columbia's growing LNG infrastructure to produce industry-leading, low-carbon, low-cost Canadian LNG for overseas markets. Cedar LNG will be the largest First Nation-owned infrastructure project in Canada.

p>"It was important for us to find a partner with the same values of environmental protection and community-centred development," said Crystal Smith, Haisla Nation, Chief Councillor. "Pembina's long history of safe, reliable operations, and engagement with local communities made them the distinct choice for Cedar LNG. With a strong partnership, Cedar LNG will bring tremendous economic opportunities and benefits ensuring the Haisla people have control of our own future."

"This partnership is the result of meaningful collaboration with the Haisla Nation to deliver responsibly-developed, world-class energy," said Stu Taylor, Pembina's Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures & Corporate Development Officer. "We believe that environmental stewardship, Indigenous prosperity and inclusion, and mutual economic benefit are the cornerstones of future energy infrastructure development in Canada, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to work with the Haisla Nation to produce Canadian LNG."

Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mick Dilger, added, "We have worked with the Haisla Nation on and off for over a decade with three different Haisla Nation leaders, maintaining a positive relationship throughout that time. I am simply delighted that this long-term relationship has led us to this tremendous opportunity to finally partner with the Haisla Nation. At Pembina, our goal is to leave communities in a better situation than we find them, which is what we have recently done in Prince Rupert, and what we will do here. This project will bring a second product to global markets, consistent with our stated strategy, with more to come."